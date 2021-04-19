Live Updates: Court resumes for closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Court resumes for closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death. The trial is nearing its end after more than 13 days of sometimes tense and emotional testimony at the heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis. Court resumed session just after 9 am. local time (10 a.m. ET) with the judge reading instructions to the jury.
The defense rested its case Thursday after Chauvin said he will not testify in his own defense.
Prosecutors and a defense attorney have offered starkly different narratives to explain how Floyd died. A string of medical experts testified for the prosecution, saying the police restraint restricted oxygen to Floyd's body and caused his heart to stop. But defense attorney Eric Nelson argued a combination of Floyd's underlying heart disease, adrenaline and the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested prior to the arrest amounted to a fatal combination. A forensic pathologist testified for the defense Wednesday there were so many factors involved that he considers the manner of Floyd's death to be undetermined. A county medical examiner found the death to be a homicide.
The defense's two-day case focused on Floyd's drug use and the crowd of bystanders calling for officers to relieve pressure on Floyd, which Nelson portrayed as a possible threat to officers. A defense use-of-force expert also testified, saying Chauvin was justified in restraining Floyd because he was resisting officers. But that testimony ran contrary to the opinions voiced by a series of high-ranking Minneapolis police officials who took the stand to condemn Chauvin's actions, including Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo.
Jurors also heard harrowing testimony from bystanders, many of whom cried and described feeling guilty that they couldn't do more to help Floyd. Video also played a key role as jurors watched disturbing body camera, surveillance footage and cell phone videos, including the widely-viewed video filmed by a teen bystander showing Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground for more than nine minutes.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. The jury panel is set to begin deliberating Chauvin's fate after closing arguments Monday.
The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.
Court resumes session
Court has resumed session. The judge is reading instructions to the jury before closing arguments begin.
Tensions high as verdict looms
Minnesota National Guard troops have been stationed throughout Minneapolis and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called in the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist local officials with their security plan, Operation Safety Net. Walz is calling for calm with tensions high ahead of a looming verdict. Jamie Yuccas reports.
What to expect in closing arguments
CBS News legal contributor and civil rights attorney Alexis Hoag discusses what to expect from the prosecution and defense during closing arguments Monday.
The charges
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The third-degree charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was reinstated last month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.