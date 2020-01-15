Sanders-Warren tension dominates final debate before Iowa caucuses

Klobuchar talks impeachment press restrictions in spin room

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, said she thinks anticipated Senate restrictions during the impeachment trial are a "mistake." "You can't just cut us off," Klobuchar said. Ed O'Keefe and Caitlin Huey-Burns talked to Klobuchar in the spin room after the Democratic debate about impeachment, the debate and her primary strategy.