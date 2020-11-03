Live Updates: U.S. reports weekly record for COVID-19 cases in children

Live Updates: U.S. reports weekly record for COVID-19 cases in childrenget the free app
The American Academy of Pediatrics announced late Monday that the number of children contracting COVID-19 has soared to unprecedented levels, with nearly 200,000 new cases in the month of October. In just one week late last month, 61,000 new cases were reported in kids – more than any other week during the pandemic.
In terms of overall cases, 18 states have broken daily records for new infections in the past week, and hospitalizations are up in 43 states. Since the start of the pandemic, over 9.2 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and more than 231,000 Americans have died due to the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has led to an election season unlike any other before it in the United States. In the lead up to Election Day, record numbers of Americans have cast their ballots early, as the nation continues to battle the new surge in cases.
The CDC says voters who are sick or quarantined can still go to the polls on Election Day, as long as they take proper precautions like wearing a mask.
Contributing: Adriana Diaz and The Associated Press
"We're entering a very difficult period with this pandemic"
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday the U.S. is likely to see "significant" COVID-19 spread nationwide in the coming months.
"We're entering a very difficult period with this pandemic, and this is probably gonna be the densest phase of the pandemic," he said on CNBC.
"Now, we're much better prepared to deal with it so I don't think that we're gonna see the excess death that we saw with the first wave of this pandemic when it struck New York ... but the sheer fact that were gonna be infecting so many people right now is probably gonna mean that the death toll gets well above 1,000 for a sustained period of time, and so it's a very grim couple of months that we face," he said.
Things will get better in 2021," but we need to hunker down and be careful over the next couple of months," Gottlieb said.
Does weather affect the spread of the virus outside?
Not really.
The World Health Organization says the virus can be transmitted in any kind of weather and that there is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill it.
The U.N. health agency says the virus is mainly spread between people. Rain and snow might dilute any traces of the virus on benches or other outside objects, but transmission from surfaces is not believed to be a major contributor to the pandemic.
Scientists say the real concern about cold weather is that lower temperatures are more likely to keep people indoors - potentially in more crowded spaces where the virus can spread more easily.
Studies have shown that a significant percentage of spread happens within households when people are sharing common areas like kitchens and bathrooms.
WHO and others have also warned that in indoor spaces with poor ventilation, transmission happens more easily because the virus can be spread in the air and infectious particles might remain suspended in the air for several hours.
Wisconsin logs 3,433 new COVID cases
Wisconsin recorded another 3,433 coronavirus cases on Monday and three more deaths. Hospitalizations reached a new high, continuing a COVID-19 surge that began in early September.
The seven-day average for new cases hit 4,463, nearly double what it was a month ago and more than six times as high as what it was before the surge began two months ago, based on figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin ranked third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota.
There have now been 2,050 deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19, which is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.
Wisconsin's first death from COVID-19 was reported on March 20. It took nearly five months before the state recorded 1,025 deaths on Aug. 14. But it's taken less than three months for deaths to double.
There were 1,648 people hospitalized statewide, up by 114 in just one day and a new record high, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
U.S. reports more than 84,000 new cases
The United States reported more than 84,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
A record daily high was reported on Friday: nearly 100,000 new cases.
U.K. to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in Liverpool
A half-million people in the English city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain's first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combating the pandemic.
Testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less, the government said in a statement Tuesday. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes mass testing will provide a way out of the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 46,000 people across the U.K. in Europe's deadliest outbreak. England is scheduled to go into a second national lockdown on Thursday as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections that risks swamping hospitals and emergency rooms.
"These tests will help identify the many thousands of people in the city who don't have symptoms but can still infect others without knowing,″ Johnson said. "Dependent on their success in Liverpool, we will aim to distribute millions of these new rapid tests between now and Christmas and empower local communities to use them to drive down transmission in their areas."
Liverpool has one of the highest infection rates in England, with more than 410 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 225 per 100,000 for the nation as a whole.