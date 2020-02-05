Hundreds more Americans evacuated from virus outbreak epicenter

Hundreds more Americans evacuated from virus outbreak epicenterDownload the free app
Hundreds more Americans evacuated from the city at the center of the were scheduled to land in California Wednesday morning. Two planes carrying about 350 people were headed for Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. One of them was to stay there, while the other was to refuel before continuing on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California.
All the passengers will spend up to two weeks under quarantine while they are monitored for symptoms of the potentially deadly new virus.
As of Wednesday morning the death toll from the virus stood at 492 — virtually all of them in mainland China — with more than 24,000 others infected. As CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports, all 65 of the deaths confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday were from China's central Hubei province, where Wuhan is located and where the evacuated Americans had been staying.
An American was one of 10 passengers on a Japanese cruise ship that tested positive for the coronavirus. That individual and the others infected were transferred Wednesday to a Japanese hospital. Thousands of others passengers remained quarantined on the ship.
U.S. to charter last flights from Wuhan for Thursday
A State Department official told CBS News on Tuesday that it would charter an additional flight or flights out of the city at the heart of the coronavius outbreak on Thursday, but that those would likely be the final evacuation planes organized by the U.S. government.
The official told CBS News' Christina Ruffini that the State Department was working with other agencies and the Chinese government "to stage one or more additional flights for U.S. citizens to return to the United States from Wuhan."
Seating would be offered to U.S. citizens "on a reimbursable basis," the official said, adding that, "at this time, we do not anticipate staging additional flights beyond those planned to depart February 6.
10 people aboard cruise ship docked in Japan test positive for coronavirus
Ten people aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan's health minister said, according to Reuters. That number could rise as screenings of some of the 3,700 quarantined passengers and crew continue.
The testing comes after Japanese health officials boarded the Diamond Princess cruise ship, moored off Yokohama, on Tuesday after an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident infected with the new coronavirus was confirmed to be among those on board. The man boarded in late January.
The new cases bring Japan's total to 33, according to Reuters.
FDA approves use of coronavirus diagnostic test outside CDC headquarters
The FDA announced Tuesday that it has issued an emergency use authorization allowing the diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus to be used at any CDC-qualified lab in the country. Previously, the test had only been conducted at CDC headquarters in Atlanta.
It was not immediately clear how many laboratories are qualified to perform the test.
"Since this outbreak first emerged, we've been working closely with our partners across the U.S government and around the globe to expedite the development and availability of critical medical products to help end this outbreak as quickly as possible," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement announcing the authorization. "This continues to be an evolving situation and the ability to distribute this diagnostic test to qualified labs is a critical step forward in protecting the public health."
China announces 65 new deaths from novel coronavirus
Chinese officials on Tuesday announced 65 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in mainland China to 490 and the overall death toll to 492. Officials also announced 3,387 new confirmed cases, bringing the total in China to 24,324.
2nd group of Americans evacuated from China
After an agonizing wait to be evacuated from the coronavirus outbreak zone in China, another planeload of Americans is heading to the U.S. The Americans had been screened before the flight.
"I'm looking forward to giving my mom a hug, I haven't seen her in five years," Priscilla Dickey, one of the Americans, told CBS News.
The flight will land at March Air Reserve Base in California, where the passengers will join the 195 Americans under quarantine who left Wuhan last week.
More State Department flights with evacuees will land at March and four other military air bases. These include Camp Ashland in Nebraska, near a national quarantine center and biocontainment unit.
— Ramy Inocencio