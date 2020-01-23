Coronavirus outbreak: Authorities rush to contain outbreak of deadly virus in China
Health authorities across the globe are grappling with how to contain the rapid spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and left at least 17 people dead in China. The U.S. has confirmed one case and several others have popped up in Asian countries - all people who had visited the epicenter city of Wuhan, in China's Hubei province.
Authorities believe the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, jumped into the human population from an infected animal at a market in Wuhan. The entire city of 11 million people was put on lock-down Wednesday, with transport links being cut and authorities saying nobody was to be allowed out.
Chinese health officials and the World Health Organization confirmed this week that the virus had been transmitted person-to-person, but it remained unclear Thursday how easy it was to contract from another infected individual.
Screening has been put in place for passengers arriving from at least some Chinese cities at airports in the U.S. and many other countries.
Is it a global "public health emergency"?
The World Health Organization (WHO) was holding emergency talks Thursday in Geneva to decide whether the deadly virus outbreak constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern." The designation is rare and only used for the gravest outbreaks which are considered "serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected".
The classification would imply that the disease, which has killed 17 people so far and infected more than 500, risks spreading further internationally and requires an international response.
The terms are set out in the International Health Regulations that were adopted following heavy criticism of the way in which the 2003 SARS outbreak was handled.
The responsibility of making the determination rests on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and it gives him the power to issue recommendations that countries must act on, such as travel bans.
Once declared, the designation is reviewed every three months by the WHO's Emergency Committee, a group of international experts.
- CBS/AFP
Hong Kong turns holiday camps into quarantine zones
Hong Kong has turned two holiday camps, including a former military barracks, into quarantine zones for people who may have come into contact with carriers of the Wuhan virus, officials announced Thursday. The international financial hub has been on high alert for the virus, which has killed 17 people since the outbreak started in central China.
The same sites were used as quarantine facilities during the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak 17 years ago.
Nearly 300 people in Hong Kong were killed by SARS, a tragedy that left a profound psychological impact on one of the most densely populated places on earth.
So far, two people in the city have tested positive for the new coronavirus — which is similar to the SARS pathogen. Both had visited Wuhan in recent days and are being treated on isolation wards in hospital.
- AFP
3 Chinese cities locked down
Chinese authorities have ordered a halt to all public transportation links in a total of three cities, all very near to the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan.
In addition to Wuhan, both Huanggang and the neighboring city of Ezhou were effectively being put under quarantine on Thursday.
The unprecedented lock-down on transport comes at the worst possible time for China. Thursday is the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrated by Chinese people around the world — a festive period that typically sees the largest mass-movement of people on the planet as Chinese flock back to their hometowns to be with relatives.
Transport reportedly cut in 2nd city
The Chinese city of Huanggang, only about 20 miles east of Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has reportedly followed the example of Wuhan and ordered a halt to all public transport links in and out.
The Reuters news agency said state-run television in Huanggang had announced the halt to public transport and the shuttering of all public indoor venues like movie theaters and sports complexes, to take effect Thursday evening.
CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio and his team made it out of Wuhan hours before the transportation lock-down was implemented on Wednesday - a quarantine of the city's 11 million residents.
The Associated Press quoted an official with the World Health Organization as saying the effort to "contain a city of 11 million people is new to science."