China says coronavirus infections declining but experts say many cases may be undetected
Global health officials have met seemingly hopeful news on the coronavirus infection rate in China with a note of caution, as experts warn the relatively mild symptoms usually caused by the COVID-19 disease could be masking a much more widely spread illness than current figures reflect.
China has reported a declining daily number of new cases, and a study by the country's own Center for Disease Control said that represented an apparent trend of a declining infection rate, but the global tally was more than 73,000 confirmed infections on Tuesday. The arrival on Monday of 14 infected American evacuees from a cruise ship in Japan brought the total number of cases in the U.S. to at least 29.
The head of the World Health Organization said it was too early to know whether the seeming decline in new infections in China would continue. He said "every scenario is still on the table," as scientists continue working to understand exactly how far the highly contagious virus has spread around the world.
As of Tuesday morning the disease had killed at least 1,874 people, all but five of them in mainland China. One of the most recent fatalities in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, was the boss of a hospital in the city of Wuhan, who succumbed at the age of 51.
The virus only proves fatal, according to current data, in about 2% of people infected, with the risks increasing significantly for patients of older age. But an increasing chorus of infectious disease experts have spoken up to say that figure might actually be lower - the disease could be less deadly - because there could be thousands of undetected infections around the world, many of them mild or even asymptomatic.
More than 540 virus cases now confirmed from cruise quarantined in Japan
Japan's health ministry confirmed Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for almost two weeks at a port in Yokahama, had risen to 542.
The ministry said in a statement posted online that an additional 88 people from the ship had tested positive as of Tuesday, yielding the new total. Health workers have now tested more than 2,400 passengers and crew members from the ship.
On Monday, 14 Americans with the virus were among 338 flown back to the U.S. after being taken off the cruise ship, which remains the single largest outbreak of the new virus outside of mainland China.
Death of hospital boss in fight against virus rekindles anger in China
A hospital director at the epicenter of China's virus epidemic died Tuesday, state media said, the latest medical worker to fall victim to the new coronavirus spreading across the country. Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, died Tuesday morning after "all-out rescue efforts failed," state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Liu's death was initially reported by Chinese media and bloggers shortly after midnight on Tuesday, but the stories were later deleted and replaced with reports that doctors were still trying to save him.
Liu's death has echoes of that of Wuhan ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, who'd been punished by authorities for sounding the alarm about the virus in late December. Li's death prompted a national outpouring of grief as well as anger against the authorities, who were accused of mishandling the crisis.
People took to social media to mourn Liu on Tuesday, with many users on the Twitter-like Weibo platform drawing critical comparisons between Liu's death and Li's.
- AFP
China reports 1,886 new cases, 98 new deaths
Chinese officials reported 1,886 new cases and 98 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday. That brings the global number of cases to at least 73,315 and the total number of deaths to at least 1,873.
Cruise ship evacuees return to strict quarantine in U.S.
Some of the hundreds of passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back to America chronicled their journey on social media. That includes Jerri Serrati-Goldman and her husband Carl, who were among those who traveled to Eppley Airfield outside Omaha.
Goldman's husband developed respiratory symptoms in transit and is currently being tested. She is currently being housed on a medical center campus.
"I'm not able to leave this room at all," she said.
Hubei province reports 1,807 new cases, 93 new deaths
Officials from Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, announced 1,807 new cases and 93 new deaths from the virus on Monday. That brings the global number of cases to at least 73,236, and the total number of deaths to at least 1,868.
13 evacuees from cruise ship moved to Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday that it is caring for 13 people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Twelve of those people are in the quarantine unit, and one is in the biocontainment unit, officials said at a Monday press conference.
None of the people have tested positive for the virus, officials added. Only one of the patients complained of symptoms.
The State Department told reporters Monday that "a select number of high-risk patients" evacuated from the ship had been transported to Omaha, Nebraska, for further treatment.