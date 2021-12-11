How to watch Michael Strahan and the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard launch to space with Blue Origin

How to watch Michael Strahan and the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard launch to space with Blue Originget the free app
A crew of six private citizens — including "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan and the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard — is launching to space Saturday morning aboard a New Shepard spacecraft owned by Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin.
The flight is expected to last about 10 minutes from blastoff to parachute landing. Reaching a maximum altitude of 62 miles high, the crew will experience three minutes of weightlessness when they can float about the cabin and enjoy spectacular views of Earth.
Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley are flying as guests of Blue Origin. Their four other crewmates — entrepreneur Lane Bess and his son, Cameron, investor Evan Dick and space industry executive Dylan Taylor — bought their tickets for undisclosed amounts. The company notes that Lane and Cameron Bess will be the first parent-and-child pair to fly in space together.
Churchley has a different kind of parental connection to spaceflight: In 1961, her father became the first American to fly in space, and he landed on the moon as commander of the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, famously hitting a golf ball during a moonwalk. Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft is named in his honor.
"It's kind of fun for me to say an original Shepard will fly on the New Shepard," Churchley said in a video tweeted by Blue Origin.
Saturday's flight — dubbed NS-19, the 19th New Shepard mission — will be Blue Origin's third launch with passengers on board, and the first with a full six-member crew. Bezos himself flew on the company's first passenger flight on July 20. The second passenger flight, in October, carried "Star Trek" actor William Shatner and three crewmates.
How to watch the Blue Origin launch today
- What: Blue Origin launches a New Shepard spacecraft with a crew of six
- Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Time: Launch targeted for 9:45 a.m. EST
- Location: Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device