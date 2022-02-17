Watch Live: Secretary of State Blinken speaks at U.N. on "Russia's threat to peace and security"get the free app
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering remarks at the United Nations Thursday morning on "Russia's threat to peace and security" — as the U.S. says evidence shows Russia is "moving toward an imminent" Ukraine invasion. He will be speaking at the U.N. Security Council Meeting in New York City.
"Overnight, after a series of conversations with the White House, the National Security Council, and the State Department, I asked Secretary Blinken to come speak directly to the UN Security Council on his way to Munich about the serious situation in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday.
"Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation," she said. "The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment. This morning's Council meeting should not distract us from that fact - it should focus on what is happening right now in Ukraine."
"That's why Secretary Blinken is coming to New York to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation, and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything - everything - we can to prevent a war," she said.
Contributing: Pamela Falk
How to watch Blinken speak at the United Nations today
- What: Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on "Russia's threat to peace and security" -
- Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: U.N. headquarters in New York City
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device