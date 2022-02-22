Supreme Court to hear Colorado clash over LGBTQ rights and religious liberty

Soccer stars on $24M settlement: "Equal pay from here on out"

Ukrainians expect "losses" as Europe laments Putin's "act of war"

3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder found guilty of hate crimes

Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctions

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

The war against Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine

The war against Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine

Ukrainians expect "losses" as Europe laments Putin's "act of war"

Ukrainians expect "losses" as Europe laments Putin's "act of war"

Troops on Ukraine's front line struggle to predict Putin's next move

Troops on Ukraine's front line struggle to predict Putin's next move

Oil prices near $100 a barrel as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices near $100 a barrel as Ukraine crisis deepens

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On