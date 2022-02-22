Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctions

Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctionsget the free app
President Biden is delivering an update on Ukraine Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. and its allies pledge new sanctions over Russia's latest aggression against its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions, a move announced after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
The recognition of the breakaway territories as independent was soon followed by new U.S. sanctions ordered by Mr. Biden. The executive order he signed Monday bars new investment and trade and financing by individuals in the U.S. in Luhansk and Donetsk, both in the Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine.
"I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps," Mr. Biden tweeted Monday evening.
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders called Russia's declaration of Donetsk and Luhnask's independence — and the decision to send forces into the breakaway regions — an "act of war."
Meanwhile, Germany has halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was constructed under the Baltic Sea to bring natural gas directly from Russia to Germany. Mr. Biden had said there wouldn't be a Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine, but that decision ultimately rested with Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had initially resisted making an explicit promise to suspend the pipeline, despite pressure from allies, since the pipeline would provide natural gas at a lower cost to Germany.