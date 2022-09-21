Watch Live: Biden addresses U.N. General Assembly

Social media challenge prompts FDA warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil

National Guard expects to miss its recruiting goals by thousands this year

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from DOJ

U.S. task force proposes anxiety screenings for most adults

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda

Woman who accused Trump of rape plans to file sexual battery suit

Putin calls up some Russian reservists, hints at use of nuclear weapons

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Trump could be called to testify in billionaire Thomas Barrack's trial

Trump could be called to testify in billionaire Thomas Barrack's trial

Special master in Trump document probe signals intent to move quickly

Special master in Trump document probe signals intent to move quickly

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

Woman who accused Trump of rape plans to file sexual battery suit

Woman who accused Trump of rape plans to file sexual battery suit

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from DOJ

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from DOJ

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On