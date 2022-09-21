Watch CBS News

Biden calls on U.N. to "hold Russia accountable"

President Biden used his address to the United Nations to denounce Russia and President Vladimir Putin's "brutal, needless war." He called Putin's latest nuclear threats "reckless" and "irresponsible." Margaret Brennan has the latest.
