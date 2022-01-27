Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirementget the free app
Washington — President Biden is speaking alongside Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday to discuss Breyer's retirement, one day after news emerged that he plans to step down after nearly 28 years on the high court.
As CBS News reported, multiple sources confirmed Breyer's intention to step aside, and he told Mr. Biden last week that he intended to retire this summer. The decision paves the way for Mr. Biden to nominate a Supreme Court justice, potentially securing a liberal seat on the court for decades.
At 83 years old, Breyer is the oldest sitting Supreme Court justice, and the most senior of the court's three liberal members. His retirement comes after a monthslong campaign by progressive groups urging him to step aside to allow Mr. Biden to select his replacement.
Top Democrats vowed to confirm a replacement to Breyer quickly, particularly in an election year when future control of the Senate is at stake. Democrats currently control the evenly divided Senate, and a simple majority is needed to confirm Supreme Court justices. The party could use a timeline similar to the one Republicans used to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett was confirmed a month after her nomination.
"America owes Justice Breyer an enormous debt of gratitude," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday. "President Biden's nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed."
During the presidential campaign, Mr. Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the highest court, should he get the chance. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who would not speak to the details of any conversations between Breyer and the president, said Wednesday that Mr. Biden stands by his statement.
On Wednesday, the president told reporters any announcement Breyer might make is up to the justice, declining to confirm news of Breyer's impending departure.
"Let him make whatever statement he's going to make, and I'll be happy to talk about it later," the president said.
