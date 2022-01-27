Special Report: Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer speak on Supreme Court retirement President Biden and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spoke at the White House as Breyer officially announced his plans to retire. Mr. Biden said he will fulfill a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Court. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell in a CBS News Special Report with the announcement.