Watch Live: Bidens welcome France's Macron to White House for first state visit

Washington — President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House on Thursday for a state visit, the first of the Biden presidency.

The Bidens greeted the Macrons on the South Lawn Thursday morning, participating in an arrival ceremony with U.S. military honor and ceremonial guards. Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and top Biden administration officials are also on hand to greet the Macrons.

The two world leaders will then participate in a bilateral meeting, followed by a joint press conference. On Thursday night, Mr. Biden and the first lady are set to host the Macrons for a state dinner.

The first lady previewed the state dinner on Wednesday. The event will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, and between 300 and 400 guests are expected to attend.

U.S. President Biden and Mrs. Biden host French President Macron and Mrs. Macron for an official State Arrival Ceremony at the White House in Washington
Members of an honor guard carry U.S. and French flags prior to the start of an official State Arrival Ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2022. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Mr. Biden and Macron have spoken numerous times over the president's time in office and met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Macron also traveled to the U.S. for a state visit hosted by former President Donald Trump in 2018. First elected to lead France in 2017, Macron defeated far-right challenger Marine Le Pen to win a second term in April.

 

How to watch Macron's arrival

  • What: President Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House
  • When: Thursday, December 1
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET
  • Location: The White House
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device
