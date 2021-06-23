Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crimeget the free app
President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic.
The White House said the strategy will use money from the American Rescue Plan to give state and local governments funding for police, as well as resources and training.
The administration wants to hold what it calls rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws; invest in community violence intervention programs; expand employment opportunities for teens and young adults; and help those who have been in prison reenter their communities successfully.
Mr. Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland are meeting with state and local leaders at the White House on Wednesday before delivering remarks on the strategy.
Under the administration's plan, the Justice Department is announcing a new "zero tolerance" policy for gun dealers who violate federal law. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will aim to revoke licenses for dealers if they transfer a firearm to a prohibited person, fail to run a background check, falsify records, refuse to permit ATF to conduct an inspection or falsify records.
The Justice Department will also launch five new law enforcement strike forces aimed at addressing firearms trafficking guns in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and California's Bay Area. Those strike forces will launch in the next 30 days.
According to a fact sheet provided by White House officials, homicides rose 30% in 2020 and gun violence in large cities rose by 8%.
White House plan has 5 major points
According to the White House, the plan will consist of five parts:
"Stem the flow of firearms used to commit violence, including by holding rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws": Senior administration officials said this will include a new Justice Department "zero tolerance" policy, where ATF will revoke the licenses of gun dealers after the first time they willfully violate gun laws.
"Support local law enforcement with federal tools and resources to help address summer violent crime": The Treasury Department will announce Wednesday that communities that have experienced a rise in gun violence due to the pandemic will be allowed to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to go toward law enforcement hiring and overtime, prevention programs and technology.
"Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions": Communities will also be able to use American Rescue Plan funding towards community violence intervention programs, senior administration officials said.
"Expanding summer programming, employment opportunities, and other services and supports for teenagers and young adults."
"Help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities."
