Watch Live: Biden meets with CEOs and business leaders on COVID-19

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS NEWS

President Biden is meeting with CEOs and other business leaders at the White House Wednesday, days after he announced companies with at least 100 employees will need to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing for employees. 

Arizona became the first state to sue over the mandate this week, although the Department of Labor has yet to create the rule mandating the vaccine. How the sweeping vaccine mandate will hold up in court remains to be seen

The White House has not yet said which business leaders the president will be meeting with Wednesday. The new vaccine mandate on many businesses is expected to cover 80 million Americans. 

"What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" the president said to the unvaccinated last week when he announced the mandate. "We've made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We've been patient. But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please, do the right thing." 

Businesses that fail to comply could face fines of up to $13,600 per violation. 

 

How to watch Biden meet with business leaders

  • What: President Biden meets with CEOs and business leaders ahead of his new vaccine mandate on employers with at least 100 employees 

  • Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

  • Location: The White House, Washington, D.C. 

