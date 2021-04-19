Manhunt underway in Austin, Texas, after 3 killed in shooting

Manhunt underway in Austin, Texas, after 3 killed in shootingget the free app
A manhunt is underway in Austin, Texas, after a shooting left three people dead on Sunday. Police said they are not considering it an active shooter situation, but they cautioned residents to shelter in place because it is "still an ongoing and active situation."
"We are concerned [the suspect] may take a hostage or may himself be sheltered somewhere, waiting for us to leave," said Austin assistant police Chief Joe Chacon.
It is not known what direction the suspect fled, or if the suspect is on foot or in a vehicle.
Chacon said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that police responded to a call of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. CT, and found two women and one man injured. They have since died, he said.
The preliminary indication is that the suspect knew the victims, but Chacon warned the "danger to the public is still high."
In addition to Austin police, the Austin-Travis County EMS, U.S. Marshals, FBI and the Round Rock police are all responding.
This is a breaking story. Live updates are below:
Travis County district attorney releases statement
Travis County District Attorney José Garza issued a statement saying his "heart breaks for the victims" of Sunday's shooting.
"Our office has been clear that acts of violence committed in our community will not be tolerated," he said. Garza also thanked the members of the law enforcement working the case.
Shelter-in-place order lifted but suspect still on the loose, police say
Austin police said just before 5 p.m. CT that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted, although the suspect is still at large and believed to be armed. The search is transitioning to a fugitive search, but there is still an active crime scene.
Austin assistant police Chief Joe Chacon said that police have exhausted the search in the immediate vicinity and they are asking the public to help.
Chacon said they had received tips in the neighborhood, but "we have exhausted all of the tips and we have not been able to locate him."
Chacon said there is not an active shooter situation, and the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature. The relationship between the suspect and the victims is not clear, although Chacon said the victims were known to each other.
Suspect appears to be former detective
The suspect appears to be a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who was charged in June 2020 with sexual assault of a child. The Travis County Sheriff's public information office would not confirm on Sunday if the suspect was the same person, but confirmed the name and date of birth are the same.
2 women and 1 man dead, police say
At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Austin assistant police Chief Joe Chacon said the victims of the shooting were two Hispanic women and one Black man. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect knew the victims, Chacon said, although the motive remains unclear.
Chacon said the situation is not being treated as an active shooting, but residents are being advised to shelter in place because it is "still an ongoing and active situation."
"We are concerned he may take a hostage or may himself be sheltered somewhere, waiting for us to leave," Chacon said.
Chacon said there were reports about a child being involved, but police have safely located the child. The child is now safely in police custody, Chacon said.