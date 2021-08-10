Live Updates: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment claims: "The best way I can help now is to step aside"get the free app
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he would be resigning, effective in 14 days. His resignation comes one week after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found that he sexually harassed 11 women, including staffers and women who did not work for his administration.
"The best way I can help now is to step aside," Cuomo said at a news briefing.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over when his resignation is effective and Cuomo said "the transition must be seamless."
Cuomo started his remarks by giving a defense of his behavior, but he said he could not deny the "way the political wind is blowing."
The investigation and impeachment "will consume government, it will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, it will brutalize people," Cuomo said.
Shortly before he announced his resignation, his attorney, Rita Glavin, appeared to be outlining his defense. "This is about the veracity and credibility of a report that is being used to impeach and take down an elected official," Glavin said.
Brittany Commisso, one of the women who is referenced in Attorney General Letitia James' investigation, told "CBS This Morning" and the Albany Times Union that she believes Cuomo knows he broke the law and he needs to be "held accountable."
"There's a difference between being an affectionate and warm person. Sexual harassment is completely different," she said. "The governor knows that what he did to me and what he did to these 10 other women, whether it be a comment or an actual physical contact, was sexual harassment. He broke the laws that he himself created."
One of Cuomo's top advisers, Melissa DeRosa, resigned Sunday night.
James' report described an "unsafe" and "hostile" work environment in the governor's office. It also included testimony from Commisso, who said she was terrified of senior staff, including DeRosa, learning about her accusations.
"[T]he way he was so firm with [me] that I couldn't show anyone else that photo, I was just terrified that if I shared what was going on that it would somehow get around," she said in the report. "And if Stephanie Benton or Melissa [DeRosa] heard that, I was going to lose my job. Because I knew that I certainly was going to be the one to go."
White House did not get a heads up about Cuomo's resignation, press secretary says
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Cuomo's resignation is the "outcome" President Biden called for last week.
Psaki said Mr. Biden had not spoken to Cuomo when the attorney general's report came out, and still had not spoken to him. She said the White House was not informed beforehand that Cuomo would be resigning.
Psaki said the president was meeting with members of his senior team and talking about the infrastructure vote when Cuomo announced his resignation.
Cuomo to his daughters: "Your dad made mistakes"
Cuomo directly addressed his daughters after he announced he would be resigning, saying his "greatest goal is for them to have a better future than the generations of women before them."
"Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned from it. And that's what life is all about," Cuomo said.
Cuomo's three daughters, Michaela, Mariah and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, were often prominently featured in his COVID-19 updates. Cuomo is divorced, and he and his longtime partner, Sandra Lee, broke up in 2019.
Resignation will take effect in 14 days
Cuomo said his resignation will be effective in 14 days. When it takes effect, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over.
Hochul said in a statement that his resignation was the "right thing to do."
"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th governor," Hochul said in a statement.
Cuomo says "the best way I can help now is to step aside"
Cuomo started his speech by defending his actions, insisting norms and behaviors had changed over time.
"In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line is redrawn," Cuomo said.
Although he said his "instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated," he said he realized "the way the political wind is blowing."
"It will consume government, it will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, it will brutalize people," Cuomo said. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that's what I'll do."