Live Updates: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment claims: "The best way I can help now is to step aside"

Sign Up For Newsletters

Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter — again

Christina Applegate says she has multiple sclerosis

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

What happens to migrants with COVID at the border

Who is Kathy Hochul, New York's soon-to-be first female governor?

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On