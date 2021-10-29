Sheriff discusses criminal complaint against Andrew Cuomo: "We have a solid case"get the free app
The sheriff who filed a criminal complaint accusing Andrew Cuomo of forcibly touching a woman said he expects Albany's district attorney to prosecute the former governor, saying investigators have built a "solid case" against him.
Sheriff Craig Apple of Albany County said his office has conducted a "very comprehensive and methodical investigation," reviewed "hundreds if not thousands" of documents, executed several search warrants, and conducted interviews with numerous witnesses.
The criminal complaint centers an alleged incident inside the executive mansion on December 7, 2020. The document accuses Cuomo of "intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly" placing "his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victim's left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires."
The sheriff also attempted to clear up confusion surrounding initial media reports about the complaint. Apple said he was caught off guard because the complaint was made public just minutes after his office sent the complaint to the city court for review and didn't expect such a quick turnaround.
The sheriff had scheduled a call with the district attorney to inform him of the charges before the information went public — but a criminal summons was issued and made public much earlier than anticipated, which Apple called "improper."
"Sometimes things don't go how you want them," Apple conceded.
"This has got to be very traumatic for her"
The sheriff said his office has had daily conversations with the alleged victim, who remains unnamed. "This person wanted to seek justice and has been with us every step of the way," Apple said. "This has got to be very traumatic for her."
The charges appear to stem from allegations made by Cuomo's former aide, Brittany Commisso, who claimed the governor groped her in December 2019 and again in November 2020.
Commisso told "CBS Mornings" that Cuomo "put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra" in November.
Investigators were caught off guard by initial media reports
Sheriff Apple said he was initially caught off guard by media reports of the complaint because his office was not expecting such a quick turnaround by the courthouse.
The sheriff's office sent the complaint to Albany City Court for review and scheduled a call with the county's district attorney, David Soares, before the information went public — but a criminal summons was issued and released to the public much earlier than Apple anticipated.
"If we consulted with the D.A. on every single misdemeanor case there would be no justice in this county," Apple explained. "Again would I have liked to? Absolutely. But I couldn't, everything moved too fast. So again, sometimes it doesn't end up how you want it to but needless to say, as far as the case goes, it has no effect on the case the case is a solid case. Our victim is cooperative. And we're moving forward."
Sheriff is "very confident" the case will be prosecuted
Sheriff Apple said he's confident the case will be prosecuted by the district attorney and said Cuomo will be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge on November 17. The former governor will be processed at the police headquarters in downtown Albany, and will most likely be released.
"I feel very confident that the district attorney is going to prosecute," Apple said, adding that he spoke with the DA but would not share details of the conversation.
The sheriff did say he is unaware if the district attorney plans to file additional charges against the former governor.
Sheriff says investigators have an "overwhelming amount of evidence"
Sheriff Craig Apple addressed reporters Friday and said investigators have an "overwhelming amount of evidence" to support the criminal complaint against Cuomo.
Apple said his office has conducted a "very comprehensive and methodical investigation" since the probe began in August. Investigators have reviewed "hundreds if not thousands" of documents, executed several search warrants and conducted interviews with numerous witnesses.