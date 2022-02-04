Watch Live: Attorneys and family of Amir Locke, Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police, hold press conference

Watch Live: Attorneys and family of Amir Locke, Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police, hold press conferenceget the free app
Attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms and the family of Amir Locke, a Black man who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police this week as they executed a no-knock search warrant, are holding a virtual press conference Friday to discuss the case.
Public information documents confirm that Officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot 23-year-old Locke Wednesday morning, CBS Minneapolis reports, adding that police said a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene.
Crump said "all available information reflects" that Locke was not the subject of the search warrant, which was in a homicide investigation. He said Locke legally possessed a fireman, and had no criminal history.
"Like the case of Breonna Taylor, the tragic killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of no-knock warrants having deadly consequences for Black Americans," Crump said in a news release. "This is yet another example of why we need to put an end to these kinds of search warrants so that one day, Black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night."
Mayor Jacob Frey said body camera video that was released "raises about as many questions as it does answers." The city is pursuing answers "as quickly as possible and in transparent fashion," he said, through investigations including one by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that Attorney General Keith Ellison and his office would partner with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to review Locke's death.
Contributing: The Associated Press
How to watch the Amir Locke news conference today
- What: Amir Locke's family and attorney Ben Crump and Jeff Storms hold news conference
- Date: Friday, February 4, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m. local time; 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Virtual
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device