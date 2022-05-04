Watch Live: Amber Heard's lawyers call witnesses as testimony continues in libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp

Watch Live: Amber Heard's lawyers call witnesses as testimony continues in libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Deppget the free app
Testimony is set to continue Wednesday after Amber Heard's attorneys started their defense of the actor, who is being sued by ex-husband and Hollywood star Johnny Depp.
Psychologist Dawn Hughes, who was the first witness to take the stand on Heard's behalf after Depp's lawyers rested their case Tuesday morning in the libel trial, testified that Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence she suffered at the hands of Depp, including multiple acts of sexual assault.
Depp has said he never physically attacked Heard, and that she was the aggressor who routinely hit him and threw things at him through the course of their relationship. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court after Heard wrote a December 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it's a clear reference to abuse allegations Heard levied in 2016, in the midst of the couple's divorce proceedings.
Hughes' testimony contradicted that of a psychologist hired by Depp's lawyers, who said Heard was faking her symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered from borderline and histrionic personality disorders. Hughes disputed that Heard suffers from any personality disorder.
Hughes, in her testimony, said Heard acknowledged that she did at times push and shove Depp, call him names and insult his parenting.
Heard blinked back tears, and her lips and chin quivered at times as Hughes described the abuse.
Hughes said she based her testimony on 29 hours of interviews with Heard, as well as interviews with her therapists and a review of court documents.
Hughes will be cross-examined Wednesday, and Heard is expected to take the stand Wednesday as well.
