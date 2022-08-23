Watch Live: 2022 midterm primary results in New York congressional and Florida races

Watch Live: 2022 midterm primary results in New York congressional and Florida racesget the free app
Florida voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose the Democrats who will take on powerful Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, while some of the nastiest congressional battles in New York will finally be decided.
The battle over New York's new congressional maps caused the primaries for U.S. House and state Senate to be pushed back until August. The final version of the map put several incumbents in the same districts.
The most notable is in New York City, where the Upper West Side and Upper East Side were joined into one district, pitting two members of Congress with 30 years experience each against each other, Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler.
The two powerful Democrats have extremely similar voting records, which has turned the race into a nasty personality battle. Also on the ballot in the district is 38-year-old Suraj Patel, a former Obama administration official hoping to bank on younger votes in the district.
Nadler's longtime district, NY-10, had snaked from where he lived on the Upper West Side through Manhattan and a huge chunk in Brooklyn. He chose not to run in the redrawn district, which has more conventional boundaries in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn but excludes his home neighborhood. Instead, he's facing Maloney in NY-12.
That left NY-10 as a rare open seat in New York City, leading to a crowded primary that at one point even included former Mayor Bill de Blasio, although he has since dropped out. Polls show Dan Goldman, one of the Democrats' impeachment lawyers, leading the pack.
Redistricting also led to another nasty battle in Hudson Valley, with current Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the House Democrats' campaign arm, and Mondaire Jones living in the 17th District. Although Maloney currently represents the 18th District, one-third of his district is the new 17th – which is more friendly to Democrats than the new 18th District.
After Maloney announced he would be running in the 17th District, Jones resettled on the 10th District in Brooklyn. But Maloney picked up another challenger from the left, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi.
In Florida, DeSantis and Rubio do not have primary challengers on Tuesday. Several Democrats are duking it out to take on the powerful Republicans. In the Democratic primary for governor, Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican who was governor from 2007 until 2011, and the state's agricultural commissioner, Nikki Fried, are leading.
Crist has slammed Fried as not being able to take on DeSantis, while Fried has criticized Crist's prior comments on abortion.
But neither has come close to raising as much money as DeSantis, who is sitting on a war chest of more than $160 million.
In the race to take on Rubio, Rep. Val Demings is the frontrunner. Although Rubio is the favorite to win in November, Demings, a former police chief who was discussed as a possible vice-presidential contender, has outraised Rubio by almost $11 million so far, and has spent $20 million more on advertisements than Rubio.
In the reverse of New York, Florida has also gained a congressional seat. DeSantis pushed hard for an aggressively gerrymandered map — even more so than the Republican-leaning map by Florida's legislature, which he vetoed. Under his map, Republicans could gain as many as four seats, with Democratic-leaning seats in the 5th, 7th and 13th Districts likely to flip red, and a new version of the 15th District that is solidly Republican.
Florida's courts were asked to throw out the map, after one state judge found the elimination of the 5th District unconstitutional. The state Supreme Court decided to not hear a challenge on the maps before the midterm elections.
See below for a list of Tuesday's races and candidates, which will be updated with the winners.
Fritz Farrow and Sarah Ewall-Wice contributed to this report.
How to watch CBS News' live primary coverage
What: CBS News' live streaming coverage of New York and Florida's primaries
Date: Tuesday, April 23. 2022
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
U.S. House New York 1st District Republican primary
Nicholas LaLota, Michelle Bond and Anthony Figliola are on the ballot
U.S. House New York 10th District Democratic primary
Dan Goldman, Yuh-Line Niou, Mondaire Jones, Carlina Rivera, Elizabeth Holtzman, Jo Anne Simon, Maud Maron, Quanda Francis, Peter Gleason, Jimmy Li, Brain Robinson and Yan Xiong are on the ballot.
U.S. House New York 12th District Democratic primary
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Suraj Patel and Ashmi Sheth are on the ballot.
U.S. House New York 16th District Democratic primary
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Catherine Parker, Vedat Gashi and Mark Jaffe are on the ballot.
U.S. House New York 17th District Democratic primary
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and Alessandra Biaggi are on the ballot.
U.S. House New York 19th District special election
Marc Molinaro and Pat Ryan are on the ballot.
Florida governor Democratic primary
Rep. Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis are on the ballot.
U.S. Senate Florida Democratic primary
Rep. Val Demings, Brain Rush, William Sanchez and Ricardo De La Fuente are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 1st District Republican primary
Rep. Matt Gaetz, Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 5th District Republican primary
John Rutherford, Luna Lopez and Mara Macie are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 7th District Republican primary
Cory Mills, Anthony Sabatini, Brady Duke, Rusty Roberts, Erica Benfield, Ted Edwards, Al Santos and Scott Sturgill are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 7th District Democratic primary
Karen Green, Tatiana Fernandez, Al Krulick and Allek Pastrana are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 13th District Republican primary
Anna Paulina Luna, Kevin Hayslett, Amanda Makki, Christine Quinn and Moneer Kheireddine are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 23rd District Democratic primary
Jared Moskowitz, Ben Sorensen, Hava Holzhauer, Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton and Michael Trout are on the ballot.
U.S. House Florida 23rd District Republican primary
James Pruden, Joe Budd, Darlene Erezo Swaffar, Steven Chess, Christy McLaughlin, Myles Perrone and Ira Weinstein are on the ballot.