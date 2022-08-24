Watch CBS News

Florida and New York primary election results

In Florida, former Gov. Charlie Crist won the chance to challenge current GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. In New York, two members of Congress were forced to face each other due to redistricting. Scott MacFarlane has more.
