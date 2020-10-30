2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to battleground states in Midwest

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to battleground states in Midwestget the free app
Heading into the final weekend of the campaign, both President Trump and Joe Biden will be in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Mr. Trump is also heading to Michigan, while Biden will be going to Iowa.
Both their running mates are going West, with Mike Pence in Arizona and Kamala Harris in Texas, the once solid Republican state that appears to be deadlocked with little time before Election Day. Turnout in Texas is already 94% of its total turnout in 2016, meaning the state is headed toward shattering voter turnout records.
But questions still remain about when results will come in throughout the country. A U.S. appeals court in Minnesota ruled Thursday that absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to definitively be counted. The court's opinion overruled a consent decree order that allowed absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted if they are returned up to seven days after Election Day.
And two Republican-heavy Pennsylvania counties, Cumberland and Butler, will not begin counting ballots until the day after the election. County election officials said their staffs are simply too small to tally mail ballots while at the same time running Election Day operations.
Latest Updates
- Appeals court rules absentee ballots in Minnesota won't be counted if they arrive later than 8 p.m. on Election Day
- Supreme Court referees spate of election battles: What their decisions say about how elections are regulated
- Walmart pulls guns and ammo from store displays, citing potential "civil unrest"
Biden campaigns in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin
Joe Biden will have his busiest day on the trail during the general election, holding drive-in events in Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Cloud, Minnesota, before traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for an event.
He is leading in Minnesota and Wisconsin, which President Trump won in 2016. Iowa, which Mr. Trump won by 10 points in 2016, is considered a toss-up by the CBS News Battleground Tracker.
Running mate Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Texas, which polls indicate is unexpectedly close this year. Harris will participate in voter mobilization events in Fort Worth, McAllen and Houston.
Trump rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota
President Trump will be holding rallies Friday in Waterford Township, Michigan, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota. He won Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016, but Minnesota has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.
Polls have Mr. Trump trailing in all three states. According to CBS News' Battleground Tracker, Joe Biden is up 7 points in Michigan and Minnesota and up 6 points in Wisconsin.
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning Friday in Tucson and Flagstaff, Arizona.