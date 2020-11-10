2020 Election Live Updates: Biden ramps up transition as Trump administration stalls

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden ramps up transition as Trump administration stallsget the free app
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are forging ahead with the transition to the White House with 71 days until Inauguration Day, despite the Trump administration's refusal to take the formal steps necessary to ensure a smooth transfer of power.
Under the law, the Biden-Harris transition teams cannot start meeting with current officials across the government or access secure facilities to work with classified information before the head of the little-known General Services Administration (GSA) determines that the pair are likely the next president and vice president. The GSA administrator has declined to make that determination.
"We believe that the time has come for the GSA administrator to promptly ascertain Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president-elect and vice president-elect," an unidentified Biden-Harris transition official said Monday night on a telephone briefing with reporters, adding that the transition could pursue legal options if the administration continues to stall.
Mr. Biden is meeting with transition advisers on Tuesday and will make remarks about a GOP-led lawsuit targeting the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over the case Tuesday morning.
President Trump has refused to concede the election since Mr. Biden was projected to be the winner on Saturday, and his campaign is pursuing lawsuits in a handful of states challenging the results. The campaign has not produced evidence of widespread voter fraud on a scale that would change the election results.
Attorney General William Barr authorized U.S. attorneys across the country to "pursue substantial allegations" of voting irregularities before the 2020 election is certified, according to a memo released Monday. Barr offered no evidence of fraud stemming from last week's election in the document.
McConnell and Schumer reelected as caucus leaders
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have both been reelected as leaders of their respective caucuses.
McConnell was unanimously reelected as leader of the Republican caucus on Tuesday morning, after winning his reelection race in Kentucky last week.
It remains unclear whether Republicans will retain control of the Senate or be relegated to the minority when the new Senate convenes in January. The balance of power in the Senate is currently 48 Republicans to 48 Democrats after last week's election. A Senate race in North Carolina has yet to be called, and two Senate races in Georgia have proceeded to runoff elections in early January. A party needs 51 seats to have a majority in the Senate.
Senator Chuck Schumer was also reelected to be the Senate Democratic caucus leader by a voice vote, a Democratic source confirmed to CBS News.
Schumer added Senators Cory Booker and Catherine Cortez Masto to the team as vice chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and vice chair of outreach, respectively.
Trump to launch political action committee
Mr. Trump is planning to announce in the coming days he is forming a political action committee, a spokesman said. The new fundraising apparatus was first reported by the New York Times.
"The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud," Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.
How Trump and Biden are spending Tuesday
It's been a full week since Election Day, and Mr. Trump still has not conceded the election to Mr. Biden, with his campaign and the Republican National Committee continuing to make claims of widespread election fraud in several key states despite scant evidence to bolster their allegations.
The president-elect, meanwhile, is moving forward with preparations to take over the federal government in 71 days.
Joined by Harris, Mr. Biden will deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act from Wilmington, Delaware, at 2 p.m., after the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a GOP-led challenge to the landmark health care law. The president-elect has vowed to expand Obamacare once in office.
He and the vice president-elect will also hold briefings with transition advisers.
Mr. Trump again has no public events on his schedule, according to the White House. He has, however, fired off several tweets making unsupported claims he will win the election.
Biden team considering legal options if Trump administration keeps stalling
The Biden-Harris transition team is considering pursuing legal action if the head of the federal agency overseeing the mechanics of a transfer of power doesn't move in the coming days to free up funding and access to agencies.
"We believe that the time has come for the GSA administrator to promptly ascertain Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president-elect and vice president-elect," an unidentified Biden-Harris transition official said Monday night on a telephone briefing with reporters.
When asked if the transition team would possibly consider legal action to hasten the mechanics of the transition, the official replied: "There are a number of options on the table, legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we're considering,"
