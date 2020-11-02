2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeals on eve of election

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeals on eve of electionget the free app
On the eve of Election Day, both campaigns will be making their last-minute appeals to voters in swing states. President Trump is set to hold rallies in North Carolina and Michigan, as well as Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of unrest this summer, and Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Biden, meanwhile, will be barnstorming the critically important state of Pennsylvania with Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. The campaign said Sunday that Biden will also be traveling to Cleveland on Monday.
The Biden campaign announced Sunday that former President Obama would be campaigning in Georgia and Florida, two other key battleground states.
The CBS News Battleground Tracker on November 1 found that Biden holds an Electoral College lead heading into Election Day, with Mr. Trump needing an Election Day surge to win.
Key House races to watch on Election Day
Although Democrats are in little danger of losing their majority in the House, there are several close elections in critical districts which could indicate which way the presidential race will swing. Here's a rundown of some key House districts that may flip in this election.
Where Trump and Biden are speaking on Monday
Here's where both candidates are speaking on Monday:
Biden
Delivers remarks in Cleveland, Ohio, in the afternoon to encourage Ohioans to vote
Canvas kick-off in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, time TBD
Drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, time TBD
Drive-in rally with Dr. Jill Biden and Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh at 8:55 p.m.
Trump
Rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at 11:45 a.m. ET
Rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania, at 2:15 p.m. ET
Rally in Traverse City, Michigan, with Vice President Pence at 5:15 p.m. ET
Rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at 8:00 p.m. ET
Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Vice President Pence at 10:30 p.m. ET
Early vote total tops 94 million
Monday is the last day of the early-vote period, and so far, more than 94 million people have cast their ballots, which is 67.7% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election, when 138 million Americans voted.
In-person early votes make up 34,045,137 of the total early votes so far. Of mail-in ballots, 59,961,024 have been returned, while 31,385,941 are outstanding.
Trump to hit several swing states and Biden's hometown
The president will be campaigning in several swing states on Monday. He will kick off campaigning in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and then will travel to Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Trump will then head to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which erupted in protests this summer after police shot Jacob Blake and a 17-year-old allegedly killed two people during demonstrations.
Mr. Trump will cap the night off with an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Vice President Mike Pence.
Obama to campaign in Georgia and Florida on Monday
Former President Obama will hold campaign events in Georgia and Florida on Monday, the Biden campaign announced Sunday. Mr. Obama will hold a get out the vote rally in Atlanta and then will have an election eve rally in Miami.
Mr. Obama will be campaigning for Biden-Harris but also for Jon Ossoff, the Democratic challenger to incumbent Senator David Perdue. An October 25 CBS News Battleground Tracker poll found Ossoff trailing by 1 point.
Mr. Trump won Georgia by 5 points in 2016, but the CBS News Battleground Tracker ranks the state as a toss-up in this election. Mr. Trump campaigned in Rome, Georgia, on Sunday.