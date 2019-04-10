William Barr faces more grilling as Mueller report expected "within a week" -- live updates
It's day two of questions for Attorney General William Barr who is being pressed on the impending release of special counsel Robert Mueller's final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr, who appeared before the House Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday, told lawmakers that he hopes to release Mueller's findings, with redactions, "within a week."
Beyond the Russia probe, Barr and Assistant Attorney General Lee Loftus are expected to testify before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Justice Department's budget for 2019.
Here's what the public has learned so far from Barr:
- Barr says he met with Mueller on March 5, so the "thinking" of the special counsel wasn't a mystery to him when he received the report to summarize it
- The report will include redactions that are color-coded, to indicate the reason the information was redacted
- Barr declined to say whether he has briefed the White House on the report or allowed the White House to see any of the report
- Barr isn't committing to releasing an unredacted version of the report to Congress
- Barr says Mueller declined to review Barr's summary of the report before releasing the summary to the public
Follow along for live updates
Trump urges Barr to look into how "illegal" Russia investigation began
President Trump reiterated his belief that Barr should investigate how the "illegal" and "phony" investigation into Russian collusion began. He told reporters Wednesday morning that "there is a hunger" for a probe into the origins of the investigation.
He also repeated that he has not seen the Mueller report, but that he believed he was "totally exonerated."
"I'm not worried about something that should have never ever taken place," Mr. Trump said.
Barr has team investigating origins of Russia probe
During Tuesday's hearing, Barr mentioned that he is reviewing all aspects of the Russia investigation.
"I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016," he said.
U.S. officials confirm Barr has assembled a team to review how the Russia investigation and other counterintelligence investigations began. Barr's investigation is separate from the long-running OIG investigation into how the Justice Department handled the Russia probe. Barr is specifically looking into the standard for opening counterintelligence investigations.
There are concerns within DOJ that it's too easy to open counterintelligence investigations, after agents opened one into former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2017 when he did not disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador. That case was closed and no charges were ever filed.
--Reporting by Paula Reid