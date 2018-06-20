President Trump is holding a rally in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday night, his 14th trip to a state he narrowly lost since that 2016 election, according to CBS News' Mark Knoller's count. The visit may be a test of loyalty for Mr. Trump -- will he voice support for the state's former GOP governor Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who has criticized him, or his primary opponent Jeff Johnson, who has vocally backed the president?
The rally in Duluth is supposed to be for for Pete Stauber, a Republican congressional candidate running in the traditionally Democratic 8th District. Home of the state's famed Iron Range, Minnesota is important ground for Trump as a place where his new tariffs on foreign steel could play especially well. The GOP primary is set for Aug. 14.
But Mr. Trump hasn't held back on his opinions of GOP incumbents he dislikes. The night before a primary for Republican Rep. Mark Sanford of North Carolina, the president blasted Sanford on Twitter and urged people to vote for his primary opponent. Sanford lost. On Capitol Hill Tuesday night, Mr. Trump again mocked Sanford in a meeting with House Republicans, reportedly calling him "nasty."
