Trump pushes GOP tax plan in Missouri -- live updates
Last Updated Nov 29, 2017 3:42 PM EST
President Trump is touting the GOP tax plan during a speech from St. Charles, Missouri Thursday at 3:20 p.m. ET.
He paid a visit to Capitol Hill for a meeting Tuesday with GOP leadership to discuss the Senate's upcoming vote on the bill. Mr. Trump has made it clear he's not expecting help from Democrats on the legislation. Also on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined an invitation to discuss the tax overhaul with Mr. Trump at the White House, although their Republican counterparts were present. The Democratic leaders backed out of the meeting after he tweeted, "I don't see a deal!" hours before their scheduled gathering.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Mr. Trump each criticized Schumer and Pelosi for their lack of cooperation with the Trump administration in order to pass legislation, tax-related or otherwise.
"Hey look I'm president. I don't care. I don't care any more," Mr. Trump said, joking again that the Republican tax plan would not benefit him and that his accountants "must be going crazy" as a result.
Trump says tax cut will be "bigger than Reagan"
Mr. Trump said that the proposed tax legislation will be "the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, bigger than Reagan."
"We're going to make sure that you take more of your hard earned money," he said, also promising job preference flexibility without citing a specific plan.
He said that under the current GOP tax plan, married couples will not be taxed on their first $24,000 and the child tax credit will be increased.
Trump promises tax plan is "not good" for him
Mr. Trump cited economic success and stock market growth under his administration, adding that the hurricanes devastating Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico got in the way of further growth.
"Right now America's tax code is a total dysfunctional mess," he said.
"This is not good for me. Me, and some very wealthy friends, not good for me," Mr. Trump said, adding that the current tax code is "riddled with loopholes."
Trump calls "Main Street" the "heart of our economy"
"Look at all the fake news back there, they're all watching," Mr. Trump said pointing to cameras set up behind the crowd gathered for his speech.
The president touted "Main Street" as "the heart of our economy" and promised that the GOP tax plan would bring back money to small towns and provide tax cuts for American families as well as small businesses.
"I will tell you this in a non-braggadocious way: there has never been a ten month president that has accomplished what we have accomplished, that I can tell you," he said.
President Trump begins tax speech
"Today I've come back to this incredible state to spend an afternoon with it's amazing citizens," Mr. Trump said, recalling the beginnings of his "tax tour" in Missouri.
The president praised the House for its passage of their tax overhaul bill, and promised that the Senate's version, which is expected to come to a floor vote this week, will be popular with the American people.
"Massive tax cuts and reform, I don't even mention the word reform," Mr. Trump said.
"America will win again like never ever before. A vote to cut taxes is a vote to put America first again," he later said.