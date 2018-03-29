President Trump is again pitching his infrastructure plan, this time to union workers in Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday.
The president will be speaking for the first time since ousting Veterans Affairs Secretary Richard Shulkin on Wednesday. It will also be his first time giving a speech since the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels appeared on Sunday's edition of "60 Minutes."
Mr. Trump has stayed out of the spotlight this week, communicating instead through Twitter, which is how he announced that he was removing Shulkin and nominating the the White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, to replace him. Shulkin's departure was not unexpected, but Jackson's nomination came as a surprise to many in Washington.
Meanwhile, the White House continues to field questions about Stormy Daniels, who says a nondisclosure agreement she signed is invalid because Mr. Trump did not contribute his own signature. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared on "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, in which she discussed her alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.
Mr. Trump's $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan only relies on $200 billion in federal funding. The rest is expected to come from state and local governments, although there is no mechanism requiring states and local governments to contribute anything. The White House has talked about infrastructure for the last year, with little evident progress beyond proposing a broad outline.