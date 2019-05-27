Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Abe holding joint news conference -- live updates
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were holding a joint news conference in Tokyo Monday.
The two have been discussing North Korea, Iran and U.S.-Japanese trade as the president continues his 4-day state visit.
Mr. Trump said their unity on policies toward Pyongyang is "steadfast and ironclad" with an approach of "peace through strength."
North Korea has great economic potential, he said, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un knows it won't be realized if the North presses on with its nuclear weapons program. He repeated that Pyongyang's recent tests of small missiles don't bother him. His national security adviser, John Bolton, has harshly criticized the tests.
Mr. Trump said he could also see the U.S. making a deal with Iran one day, adding that the U.S. isn't seeking regime change in Tehran.
The president said Tokyo and Washington are working toward a new trade deal to benefit both nations, and vowed to cut the U.S. trade deficit with Japan. The president said he wants Japan to remove barriers to U.S. exports.
Earlier, Mr. Trump became the first world leader to meet Japan's new emperor.