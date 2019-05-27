Trump is first world leader to meet Japan's new emperor

Donald Trump made history Monday as the first world leader to meet with the new emperor of Japan. Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, opening what is called the era of "Reiwa," or "beautiful harmony."

The president and first lady Melania Trump kicked off the formal visit with handshakes and greetings with Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Mr. Trump, who is on a four-day state visit to Japan, was treated to a welcome ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. On a hot, sunny day, he stood at attention alone atop a platform before he walked along a red-carpeted route to review troops. Military bands played and Mr. Trump passed in front of a group of schoolchildren waving U.S. and Japanese flags.

A group of Japanese and American dignitaries attended the event, along with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie.

After his visit with Japan's new emperor, Mr. Trump will meet with Abe at Tokyo's official state guest house. The world leaders and their respective teams are scheduled to have lunch together.

Mr. Trump and Abe will also be participating in a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace.