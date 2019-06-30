Trump visits South Korea and DMZ after invitation to Kim Jong Un -- live updates
President Trump will speak to reporters with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ahead of their visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the border between North and South Korea. Mr. Trump on Saturday issued an invitation for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to join them for a handshake.
Mr. Trump told reporters at a breakfast with South Korean business leaders that he wanted to see the DMZ.
"It's going to be very short," Mr. Trump said. "A handshake means a lot."
On Saturday, Mr. Trump told reporters he would be "very comfortable" crossing over the border into North Korea if asked.
Trump: "Both teams are working very hard" for meeting with Kim
After the bilateral meeting with Moon, Mr. Trump said "there is a possibility that we will be meeting Kin Jong Un." Mr. Trump said he and Kim both want to do it, and "both teams are working very hard."
South Korean president will join Trump at DMZ
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will join Mr. Trump at the DMZ. But Moon said the focus of the dialogue will be between Mr. Trump and Kim.
"I hope you can achieve great progress," Moon said.
Trump: "Lot of good things are happening with North Korea"
Mr. Trump told reporters after a meeting with South Korean business leaders there are a "lot of good things are happening with North Korea."
Mr. Trump said he wanted to see the DMZ. On Saturday, he described the DMZ by saying "that's what you a border."
As for meeting Kim, Mr. Trump said "we're trying to work it out. "
"It's going to be very short," Mr. Trump said. "A handshake means a lot."
Trump would be "very comfortable" crossing over the DMZ
At a press conference before Mr. Trump left Japan on Saturday, he said he would be "very comfortable" crossing the DMZ, one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world, into North Korea.
No sitting U.S. president has ever visited North Korea. In 2009, former President Clinton -- already out of office -- went to Pyongyang to negotiate to free two imprisoned American journalists. Former President Carter visited in 1994 and met with Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung.
Mr. Clinton visited the DMZ in 1993 former President George W. Bush visited in 2003 shortly before he declared the country part of the "axis of evil."
Trump puts out "feeler" to Kim
Mr. Trump called his invitation via tweet to Kim Jong Un a "feeler." Mr. Trump sent a tweet saying "if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"
"He sent me a very beautiful birthday card and I just--what I did is--and I guess he got my return letter, because it's in the newspaper, it's him reading the return letter," Mr. Trump said Saturday in Japan. "But I just put out--I just thought of it this morning. We'll be at the area, we may go to the DMZ, or the border as they call it."
Mr. Trump's summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreementfor denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. South Korea's government said earlier Friday that North Korea is ready for talks with the U.S.