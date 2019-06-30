The Specials perform "Blam Blam Fever"

In the late ‘70s, The Specials emerged from Coventry in central England as part of the two-tone movement, a name that referred both to fans two-tone clothes and to the biracial makeup of the band. They went on to perform on "Saturday Night Live," and scored seven singles in the U.K. top ten between 1979 and 1981. Their new album, “Encore," has already hit the top of the British charts. The Specials perform three of their songs.