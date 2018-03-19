CBS News
March 19, 2018, 2:10 PM
In New Hampshire, Trump delivers remarks on opioid crisis - live stream
President Trump heads back to New Hampshire for the first time since the 2016 presidential campaign to unveil the administration's newest efforts in combating the nation's ongoing opioid crisis. New Hampshire has one of the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in the nation -- it's approximately tied with Ohio. West Virginia has the highest incidence of drug overdose deaths.
The president once referred to New Hampshire as a "drug-infested den" and will now be in the Granite State to roll out his latest plan that focuses on reducing drug demand. He's also calling on Congress and the Department of Justice to seek harsher punishments for drug traffickers -- including the death penalty.
He's also announcing a nationwide education campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of opioid misuse as well as support research in identifying alternative therapies and expand treatment options for addicts.
Aside from program initiatives, the president's plan also doubles down on his calls to stop the flow of drugs across borders and expands upon the DOJ's ongoing efforts of prosecuting opioid manufactures, distributors and doctors.
The plan follows the administration's prior efforts in dealing with the opioid epidemic, including designating the crisis as a public health emergency and the White House Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission which produced its final report in November of last year.
First lady takes stage
First lady Melania Trump introduces her husband calling the opioid crisis a "major threat" to the country.
She said that much of her focus as first lady has been understanding the negative affects opioid epidemic has on children and young mothers.
"While this crisis is taking hold of our country, the American people have responded," Mrs. Trump said, pointing to research facilities across the country and treatment centers for those battling with addiction.
She added, "I'm honored to work alongside so many people across the country with the shared goal of ending this battle."
Trump visits New Hampshire firehouse "safe station"
Ahead of delivering remarks in Manchester, the president stopped by a firehouse to see a "safe station" in Manchester for those suffering from addiction.
According to Manchester's city website, "Safe Stations" provide assistance or treatment without fear of arrest. Someone suffering from substance abuse problems can go to any Manchester Fire Department station to speak with firefighters on duty.
Mr. Trump and the first lady met with firefighters on duty and the fire chief in Manchester to recognize the work "safe stations" provide for addicts.
The "safe station" the president visited opened in May of 2016. Daniel Goonan, Manchester City Fire Chief told reporters at the visit that over 3,300 people have come through the station to seek an access point to treatment in a stigma-free environment.
"This is an all hands on deck program. This is an all hands on deck problem, for the most part everyone is on board," said Goonan.