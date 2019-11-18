Democrats prep for second week of hearings in impeachment inquiry — live updates
- The House Intelligence Committee will hold its second week of public hearings in the impeachment probe, following testimony by three witnesses last week.
- Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is set to testify Wednesday.
- Sondland was overheard speaking to President Trump the day after his phone call with the president of Ukraine.
- Read what you need to know about all eight witnesses testifying this week.
Washington -- The House Intelligence Committee will host its second week of public hearings in the impeachment probe, featuring testimony from some of the key players in the Ukraine affair.
From Tuesday to Thursday, the committee plans to hear the accounts of eight witnesses appearing in five separate hearings. The witnesses include several figures with direct knowledge of the administration's efforts to pressure Ukraine to pursue investigations that would benefit President Trump politically.
Among those scheduled to appear is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Sondland was involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine and testified behind closed doors to the committees leading the probe in October. Earlier this month, Sondland revised that testimony to admit he had told a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aid was "likely" contingent on announcing the investigations.
On Friday, David Holmes, a U.S. embassy official in Kiev, testified that he heard Sondland speaking to the president one day after the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Zelensky. Holmes said he overheard the president ask about "the investigations," and Sondland said the Ukrainians would go through with them.
Sondland is due to testify Wednesday morning.
Who's testifying in the second week of impeachment hearings
- Tuesday morning: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman
- Tuesday afternoon: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison
- Wednesday morning: Gordon Sondland
- Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper and David Hale
- Thursday: Fiona Hill
Pelosi says Trump has "every opportunity to present his case"
5:30 a.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuted Republicans' claims that President Trump has not had the opportunity for due process in the impeachment inquiry, saying that the president has "every opportunity to present his case."
"The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants," Pelosi said in an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that aired Sunday. "He has every opportunity to present his case."
Pelosi also said that she believed the president's actions were worse than those of former President Richard Nixon.
"But it's really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue," Pelosi said. Mr. Nixon resigned before the House could vote on impeachment.
