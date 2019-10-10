Pence says he never discussed Bidens with Ukraine

In a speech to farmers in Iowa on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence called on congressional Democrats to put aside their impeachment inquiry into President Trump and instead focus on passing the U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. When asked about his own communication with Ukraine, Pence said he never discussed the Bidens with President Volodymyr Zelensky. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBSN for this edition of the Daily Trail Markers.