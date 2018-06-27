Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe hold joint press conference — live updates
Last Updated Jun 7, 2018 2:02 PM EDT
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are meeting at the White House and holding a joint press conference Thursday, as the date of the U.S.-North Korea summit fast approaches.
The president's decision to cancel the summit, then call it back on again, squeezed the time frame for planning the Singapore summit, set to take place Tuesday. Speaking to reporters alongside Abe on Thursday, Mr. Trump said that the Tuesday summit is still subject to change.
"I think I'm very well prepared," Mr. Trump said of the expected summit. "I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done. But I think I've been prepared for this summit for a long time."
Abe has insisted that Japan will accept nothing less than total denuclearization in North Korea.
The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden.
Trump tweets that it's an "honor" to host Abe
Mr. Trump tweeted that it is his "great honor" to host Abe at the White House.
Mr. Trump has often praised their great relationship.
Trump says he won't play golf with Kim Jong Un
Mr. Trump said he doesn't know how long he'll be in Singapore, but that he won't be playing golf with North Korean Kim Jong Un.
Trump says N.K. summit is more than a "photo op"
Mr. Trump, meeting with Abe, told reporters the summit "will not be just a photo op."
"If they don't denuclearize, that will not be acceptable," Mr. Trump said. "We cannot take sanctions off. The sanctions are extraordinarily powerful."
Mr. Trump said he "may" still add more sanctions, if necessary. Last week, the president said he doesn't intend to impose further sanctions.