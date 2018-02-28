President Trump delivered remarks at the memorial service on Capitol Hill for the Reverend Billy Graham, who died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina last week. He was 99.
Mr. Trump has said Graham was a "very special man" and will be missed by Christians and people of all religions. The first lady, vice president and numerous other members of the political world offered similar messages of condolences, taking note of his decades of service, which earned him the nickname of "America's pastor."
On Wednesday, Mr. Trump remembered Graham as a man who touched the lives of American presidents and ordinary people alike.
"The testimony is endless," Mr. Trump said. "Today we give thanks for this extraordinary life. And it's very fitting that we do so right here in the rotunda of the United Staes Capitol, where the memory of the American people is enshrined. Here in this room we remember America is a nation sustained by prayer."
Graham was a counselor and confidante to nearly every American president since Harry Truman, but Graham himself denied he had a role in making policy. He said, "I don't advise them, I pray with them."
Graham will lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday, the first time a private citizen has been accorded such recognition since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.