Trump addresses NRA as he spends time tearing into critics — live updates
President Trump is speaking to the National Rifle Association Friday in Indianapolis, continuing his strong support of the gun advocacy group.
"Heading to Indianapolis to speak at the big NRA Conference. Love being in Indiana. The @NRA is getting stronger & stronger and doing some really great and important work. Having their powerful support has been vital to #MAGA!" Mr. Trump tweeted ahead of his departure.
Leading up to the address, Mr. Trump has been on the attack against those he views as enemies, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity late Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was an attempted overthrow of the government. Mr. Trump, despite insisting the investigation totally exonerates him, has continued to blast Mueller's report and Democrats who have more questions for his current and former aides.
Pence criticizes Bernie Sanders over Boston Marathon bomber comments
Pence took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders, who claimed this week that the man convicted of being behind the Boston Marathon bombing should be able to vote from prison. Sanders' remark sparked intense controversy.
"I got news for you, Bernie -- not on our watch," Pence said of that idea.
Sen. Kamala Harris had to walk back a comment she made when she said the possibility of the bomber voting from prison should be a conversation.
Pence says Trump won't threaten gun rights
Vice President Mike Pence took to the stage to introduce the president, saying this president will never threaten the Second Amendment.
Since the first day of the Trump administration, Pence said, the Trump administration has stood for the Second Amendment, and always will. Pence touched on other topics too, claiming the Trump administration is restoring the U.S. military.
Trump arrives in Indianapolis
Mr. Trump emerged from Air Force One in Indianapolis at 11:20 a.m., according to reporters accompanying him on the trip. The president is scheduled to address the crowd at 11:35 a.m.
Trump speaks on a range of topics before leaving for Indianapolis
Mr. Trump addressed a variety of topics Friday on the White House South Lawn as he was leaving for the NRA conference, including Mueller's assertion that he directed former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller.
"I never told Don McGahn to fire Mueller. If I wanted to fire Mueller I would have done it myself. ... I had the right to," the president said. "I'm a student of history, I see what you get when you fire people, and it's not good. But there would have been nothing wrong with firing him."
The president also addressed his 2017 remarks after the deadly Charlottesville protests, in which Mr. Trump claimed there were "very fine people on both sides."
Former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential bid Thursday with a video that centered on the violence and racism on display in Charlottesville during the protests, alluding to Mr. Trump's response to it. Given the opportunity to revisit those comments Friday, Mr. Trump responded, "I've answered that question, and I was talking about people who went because they felt very strongly about the statue of Robert E. Lee."