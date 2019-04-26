Trump leaves for NRA speech in Indianapolis — live updates

President Trump is departing the White House Friday morning for Indianapolis, where he'll deliver a speech to the National Rifle Association. Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are addressing the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, a group the president has addressed in the past.

The president tweeted about the trip Friday morning.

Heading to Indianapolis to speak at the big NRA Conference. Love being in Indiana. The @NRA is getting stronger & stronger and doing some really great and important work. Having their powerful support has been vital to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019

The president has closely aligned himself with gun rights issues and the NRA, one exception being his administration's successful push to ban bump stocks in light of the deadly 2017 Las Vegas shooting. The NRA spent millions of dollars aiding Mr. Trump and attacking Hillary Clinton leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump has vowed to protect Second Amendment rights, and warned that Democrats want to take away people's guns.

"Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I'm your president," Mr. Trump said in a speech to the NRA last year.

The trip comes as the president fumes over Democrats' demands stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's report, saying he is against aides testifying before Congress. Mr. Trump also said early Friday that no payments were made to North Korea for the now-late American student Otto Warmbier.