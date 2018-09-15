Florence fast facts:
- Tropical Storm Florence is crawling across South Carolina and causing "catastrophic flooding" in North and South Carolina, National Hurricane Center says
- One town received more than 30 inches of rain; forecasters warned that rains totaling up to 3.5 feet could trigger epic flooding through early next week
- At 11 a.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was about 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, moving west at 2 mph
- Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph
- 5 people are confirmed dead from storm-related incidents
- The storm knocked out power to nearly 1 million homes and businesses
- 904 flights were cancelled within, into or out of the U.S. on Friday; 818 flights were cancelled Saturday and 450 on Sunday, according to FlightAware
