Senate Republican Conference Chair John Thune and House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers held a joint press conference at the Congressional Institute House & Senate Republican Member Conference in West Virginia on Thursday where the two discussed the range of topics most pressing to their Republican colleagues.
McMorris Rodgers and Thune agreed that focusing on the economy and job creation remains a top priority for the party moving ahead but said they looked forward to hearing from the administration directly on plans for rolling out an infrastructure package.
McMorris Rodgers says Republicans need to work on policy that helps fund the president's hefty infrastructure plans.
"We want to stay focused on priorities that the people want us to be focused on, it's jobs and the economy, infrastructure is a part of that," she said, but noted the focus remains on "how we grow the economy and provide more jobs, more opportunity."
As for the threat of another government shutdown as Congress faces a February 8th funding deadline, McMorris Rodgers told CBS News' Nancy Cordes that the Republicans have "some time set aside" to discuss a budget process" as well as issues around spending.
"I believe during that session it will be a prime time to talk about where we are as far as negotiations, we're encouraged with the work done to date between the House, Senate and administration to reach an agreement on budget caps," she added.
Thune said there's a "mutual agreement on both sides that shutdowns are not good" adding that he did not believe there would be another government shutdown.
Amid the threat of a shutdown on February 8th and ongoing disputes over immigration reform, Thune told reporters that "if we can solve DACA and border security, that may be the best we can hope for."
He added that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated his interest in moving forward with debate on immigration in the Senate.
The media availability came just one day after a deadly train accident which involved House GOP members on their way to their Winter retreat.
The train, which was carrying Republican members of Congress to their retreat at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, struck a garbage truck at about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.
The president told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he had spoken with House Speaker Ryan after the crash and said members of Congress were "doing pretty good."
McMorris Rodgers and Thune both called for thoughts and prayers at Thursday's press conference for those impacted by the train accident.
