It's primary season for the 2018 midterm elections, and voters in Texas are the first in the nation to head to the ballot box.
There's a surge of energy among Democrats that's enough to concern Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has his own primary race to deal with Tuesday. Cruz is fighting for reelection for the first time since entering the Senate in 2013.
"If conservatives are complacent -- we know that the left is going to show up," Cruz said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show Tuesday. "The extreme left, they're angry, they're filled with rage, they hate the president. And mark my words, we are going to see historic turnout from the extreme left in November, which means if conservatives stay home, we have the potential, we could lose both houses of Congress. We could end up with a Speaker Pelosi and a Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In Texas, if conservatives stay home, if we rest on our laurels, we could see Texas turn blue. We could see every statewide official in the state turning Democrat."
What to watch for in Tuesday's Texas primary
How to watch the Texas primaries
But Cruz's real challenge will come in November, when he'll likely be facing the leading Democratic candidate, Rep. Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke, a three-term congressman, is believed to have the best shot against Cruz among the Democrats who are vying for Cruz' seat, and is expected to win Tuesday's primary.
Texas has a runoff primary system, meaning that if any candidate fails to win a majority of the votes, the top two will face a runoff election on May 22.
Some of Democrats' energy is reflected in the number of candidates running. For the first time in a quarter of a century in Texas, there's a Democrat running for all 36 congressional seats. And Democrats are expected to pick up some vulnerable seats from Republicans.
Early voter turnout is the highest in history for any non-presidential election year in Texas, with nearly 1 million ballots cast ahead of Tuesday.
Some key races in Texas Tuesday are at the state level. In November, Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, will face one of the 10 Democrats running for his seat Tuesday night.
Other races worth watching including the Democratic primary in Texas 7th Congressional District, where progressive insurgent Laura Moser is facing off against several establishment-backed candidates.
And in the race for Texas Land Commissioner, a powerful statewide office, incumbent Republican George P. Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, is facing a primary challenge from his predecessor, Jerry Patterson.
