Sen. Al Franken makes statement amid sexual misconduct allegations
Last Updated Nov 27, 2017 1:32 PM EST
Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, delivered a statement and took questions from reporters outside of his office Monday afternoon in light of the multiple women who have accused the senator of sexual misconduct.
In one of his first interviews since he was accused of sexual misconduct, Franken he is "embarrassed and ashamed," of his behavior, according to the Star Tribune.
Multiple women have come forward accusing Franken of groping and inappropriate touching:
Franken open to making Ethics Committee investigation findings public
"I've been trying to take responsibility by apologizing" Franken said, adding that he will not resign and declining to speculate on what level of accusations it would take for a senator to resign.
Franken said he would be open to making the findings of Ethics Committee's investigation into his behavior public.
"I'm going to try to learn from my mistakes. In doing so I've been doing a lot of reflecting and I want to be someone who adds something to this conversation. I hope I can do that," he said.
Franken takes questions
"I feel that you have to respect women's experience," Franken said of Tweeden's account of sexual harassment, although he added that he recalls the kiss scene rehearsal differently. Tweeden's account claims that Franken pushed an unwanted kiss during a rehearsal for a USO show overseas.
Franken reiterated his apology and said he is making efforts of be more conscious of his actions.
Franken speaks out
"I know that I've let a lot of people down," Franken began.
"I know there are no magic words that I can say to regain your trust, I know that takes time," he said.