Benefits of cutting just 300 calories per day

A new study finds that cutting just 300 calories per day could have a huge impact on your overall health. Researchers followed groups for two years and told them they could eat whatever they wanted to, but they had to restrict calories. On average, the group cut 300 calories. That’s the equivalent of about two chocolate chip cookies or about a cup of ice cream. Samantha Heller, a registered dietitian, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the benefits of cutting calories.