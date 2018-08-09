The fraud trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort enters its eighth day as prosecutors say they plan on resting their case by the end of Friday. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III has been pushing prosecutors to hurry through their case. Manafort's defense team will have a chance to offer witnesses and other evidence after the government finishes.
On Wednesday, defense attorneys pressed Rick Gates, Manafort's former business associate, on details of his personal life before a packed courtroom.
Jurors also heard from FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos, the 17th witness to testify. Magionos, who is a CPA and a certified fraud examiner, said she had been assigned to the Manafort investigation to conduct a financial analysis.
She identified Manafort as the person in control of the 31 foreign bank accounts. Magionos also detailed personal payments made by Manafort to companies and services through his many offshore accounts. The payments were often in the millions. The grand total of Manafort's payments from his offshore accounts to vendors and for properties came out to $15.5 million over the course of 2010-2014, according to Magionos.
-- Reporting by Paula Reid, Clare Hymes, Kristine Guillaume, Bryce Klehm and Parita Desai.