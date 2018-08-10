The second week of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is drawing to a close Friday. Prosecutors hope this will be the last day they need to make their case to the jury.
They have argued Manafort disguised millions in income in offshore accounts, lied to banks and evaded taxes, which allegedly allowed him to purchase a luxurious life. The defense, for its part, attempted to undermine the character of the prosecution's star witness, former Trump campaign official and Manafort business associate Rick Gates, who claimed he committed crimes with Manafort. The defense pointed to Gates' extramarital affairs, and said he embezzled funds from Manafort.
On Friday, the prosecution hopes to put at least four witnesses on the stand -- Andrew Chojnowski, James Brennan, Irfran Krimica, and Dennis Raico.
Follow along below for live updates.