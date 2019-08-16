Popular

Mayors call for action after mass shootings

When gun violence erupts in America, the local mayor is often first to comfort families and try to heal the community. There have been more than 35,000 incidents of gun violence so far this year, blamed for more than 9,200 deaths. Of those, 261 are considered mass shootings. Adriana Diaz spoke to four mayors, one of whom had to respond to a massacre less than two weeks ago. They're part of a growing bipartisan chorus of local politicians pushing Congress to take action on guns.