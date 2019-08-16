Devices that caused New York subway station evacuation deemed safe - live updates
Two devices that prompted an evacuation at a New York subway station Friday morning were determined to not be explosive, police said. The New York Police Department's counterterrorism bureau said on Twitter that the devices found at the Fulton Street station were deemed safe.
Transit officials rerouted subway lines to avoid the station, causing delays during the morning commute.
This is a developing story and will be updated.