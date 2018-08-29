New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon are meeting for the only televised primary debate before the election on Sept. 13. The debate airs at 7 p.m.
Cuomo, the son of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, is seeking his third term as governor. During his tenure, he has overseen the legalization of same-sex marriage and the implementation of one of the most stringent gun control measures in the country. However, Nixon, an activist and former "Sex and the City" star, argues that Cuomo is not progressive enough on certain issues, such as legalizing recreational marijuana and abolishing U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Nixon has also challenged Cuomo over issues with the crumbling New York City subway system.
Although Cuomo is the frontrunner in the race, many on the left are dissatisfied with his leadership, and the debate gives Nixon an opportunity to reach a wide audience.