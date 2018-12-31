New Year's Eve around the world





New York City police beef up security for New Year's Eve celebration The year 2019 is making its debut. Though midnight is still hours away in the U.S., billions of people around the globe are already ringing in the new year, bidding farewell to 2018 and welcoming 2019 with fireworks, prayer services and other festivities. Here's a look at how people are celebrating New Year's 2019.

Rain grounds New York police drone Authorities grounded a surveillance drone that was supposed to be flying over New York's Times Square, CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil reports. Rain prompted New York City police to take the drone out of service. The police department will rely on a helicopter and about 1,200 security cameras for elevated views of the packed area. An additional 1,000 officers will be on patrol, bringing the total number of officers on duty to about 7,000.

Russia's Putin expresses New Year's wishes American citizen arrested in Russia on spying charges Right before fireworks soared over Moscow's Red Square, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the country, speaking to the hopefulness and excitement that comes with the new year. "Let us wish happiness to those next to us. Let us say the warmest words to all those we treasure, thank our parents, give a tender hug to our children, and open our hearts to each other," Putin said in the translated remarks. "After all, when millions of people share these wonderful feelings, the world is filled with love and trust."

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Fireworks over the Burj Al Arab hotel during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2019. Suhaib Salem / REUTERS Hundreds of thousands of spectators enjoyed a firework display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Restaurants with views of the show charged guests hundreds of dollars to watch the show from their locations -- even casual spots like sandwich shop Pret a Manger and burger joint Five Guys. The display was a major improvement from last year's LED light show that ran down the facade of the 828-meter-tall (2,716-foot) tower. In Ras al-Khaimah, a city about 60 miles northeast of Dubai, the emirate attempted to break a Guinness world record with the longest straight-line display of fireworks stretching 7.35 miles.

Fireworks in the Philippines Dozens of people have been injured by firecrackers ahead of New Year's Eve, when many across the Philippines set off powerful firecrackers in one of Asia's most violent celebrations despite a government scare campaign and threats of arrests. The Department of Health said it has recorded more than 50 firecracker-caused injuries in the last 10 days, which is expected to increase overnight when Filipinos usher in 2019 with a bang. Although still a concern, the figure is significantly lower than a year ago, partly because fewer Filipinos have purchased firecrackers due to hard economic times. Officials have urged centralized fireworks displays to discourage wild and sometimes fatal merry-making. The notorious tradition, worsened by celebratory gunfire that turned deadly, stems from a Chinese-influenced belief that noise drives away evil and misfortune. The Philippines celebrated the New Year at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Thailand Thais pray to celebrate the New Year 2019 at the Golden Mountain temple or Wat Saket in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31, 2018. Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS While many celebrate New Year's Eve with fireworks, hundreds of Thais traveled to Takien Temple in a suburb of Bangkok to lie inside coffins for traditional funeral rituals. Participants believe the ceremony -- symbolizing death and rebirth -- helps rid them of bad luck and allows them to be born again for a fresh start in the new year. Participants held flowers and incense in their hands as monks covered them with pink sheets and chanted prayers for the dead. "It wasn't scary or anything. It is our belief that it will help us get rid of bad luck and bring good fortune to our life," said Busaba Yookong, who came to the temple with her family. Bangkok is filled with modern glitzy malls and high-rise buildings, but superstitious beliefs still hold sway in many aspects of Thai society.

China Paramilitary police stand guard near the Bund on New Year's Eve, in Shanghai, China December 31, 2018. Aly Song / REUTERS New Year's Eve isn't celebrated that widely in mainland China, where the lunar New Year in February is a more important holiday, but countdown events were being held in major cities and some of the faithful headed to Buddhist temples for bell-ringing and prayers. The city of Beijing was holding a gala with VIP guests at the main site of the 2008 Summer Olympics. The event looked ahead to the 2022 Winter Games, which also will be held in the Chinese capital. Additional police were deployed in parts of Shanghai, where a New Year's Eve stampede in 2014 killed 36 people. In Beijing, outdoor revelers had to brave temperatures well below freezing. President Xi Jingping, in a message broadcast at the top of the evening news, outlined the country's achievements over the past year and said that by hosting a series of multinational meetings in 2018, "we have put forward China's proposals and sent out China's voice." In Hong Kong, festive lights on the city's iconic skyscrapers provided the backdrop for a fireworks, music and light show over Victoria Harbor on a chilly evening. About 300,000 people were expected to line the waterfront. Chinese New Year Chinese New Year, often called Spring Festival in modern culture, is a 15-day celebration that marks one of several slightly differing Lunar New Years in Asia. The holiday follows the moon cycle rather than the standard calendar and always begins on the new moon, when the moon is not visible to an unaided eye. This year's Chinese New Year begins on February 5, ushering in the Year of the Pig.

North Korea and South Korea 2019 New Year's celebrations across the globe South Korea After an eventful year that saw three inter-Korean summits and the easing of tensions over North Korea's nuclear program, South Koreans enter 2019 with hopes that the hard-won detente will expand into a stable peace. Thousands of South Koreans were expected to fill the streets of the capital, Seoul, for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall to usher in the new year. Dignitaries picked to ring the old Bosingak bell at midnight include famous surgeon Lee Guk-jong, who successfully operated on a North Korean soldier who escaped to South Korea in 2017 in a hail of bullets fired by his comrades. People celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple on January 1, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/ Getty Images/ Getty Images

Elsewhere, about 10,000 people were expected to attend the tolling of a "peace bell" at Imjingak, a pavilion near the border with North Korea. North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un will keep North Korea-watchers busy on New Year's Day, when he is expected to give his annual address laying out the country's priorities for the year ahead. The speech is often the best gauge of what the North Korean leadership is focused on and what tone it will take in its dealings with the outside world. Kim's speech it will be parsed carefully for clues about his thinking on denuclearization talks with Washington and a second summit with President Donald Trump, relations with South Korea, and North Korea's efforts to get out from under international sanctions as it tries to build its domestic economy. In his New Year's speech this past year, Kim proposed talks with South Korea to reduce tensions and said the North would be willing to participate in South Korea's Winter Olympics, setting off a series of summits with the South and the U.S.

Sydney rings in the new year in Australia Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2019. AAP/Brendan Esposito/via REUTERS An estimated million people crowded Sydney Harbor as Australia's largest city rang in the new year with a spectacular, soul-tinged fireworks celebration. One of the most complex displays in Australia's history included gold, purple and silver fireworks pulsating to the tune of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," made famous by Aretha Franklin, who died in August. The show used 8.5 tons of fireworks and featured more than 100,000 pyrotechnic effects. Earlier, a thunderstorm drenched tens of thousands of people as they gathered for the traditional display, creating a show of its own with dozens of lightning strikes. Police said they took precautions to prevent any terrorist attack, but assured revelers there was no specific threat. More than 1 billion people around the world were expected to watch the fireworks on television. In Melbourne, 14 tons of fireworks deployed on the ground and on roofs of 22 buildings produced special effects including flying dragons. In Brisbane, an estimated 85,000 people watched as fireworks exploded from five barges moored on the Brisbane River.

New Zealand In Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as fireworks exploded from the top of the 328-meter (1,076-foot) structure. Across this nation in the southern hemisphere, thousands took to beaches and streets for the first large-scale celebrations to welcome 2019. Fireworks boomed and crackled above city centers and harbors.